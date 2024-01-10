TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman took home a $1 million prize from a gas station scratch-off ticket.

On Wednesday, the Florida Lottery announced Rema Shaban, 47, of St. Augustine, won the prize from the ‘$1,000,000 a Year for Life’ game. Shaban chose to receive the money as a $640,000 lump sum.

Shed bought her ticket at a RaceTrac gas station along Beach Blvd. in Jacksonville, according to the Florida Lottery. The business was awarded a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The ‘$1,000,000 a Year for Life’ game costs $50 to play. Two winners will receive the $1M for life grand prize and 234 players will win a one-time $1M prize.

This game also features $1.6 billion in other cash prizes, according to the Florida Lottery. Its overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.