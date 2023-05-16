TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 56-year-old Belleview woman cashed out a million-dollar prize playing the Florida 300X the Cash scratch-off game.
Sheryl Sprouse claimed her $1 million prize at the Lottery’s Gainesville District Office. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $695,500.
Sprouse’s odds of winning the second-tier prize were 1-in-1,950,175. The odds of taking home the $15 million top prize are 1-in-11,701,050.
|Prize Amount
|Odds of Winning
|Total Prizes
|Prizes Remaining
|Prizes Paid
|$15,000,000
|1-in-11,701,050
|4
|3
|1
|$1,000,000
|1-in-1,950,175
|24
|16
|8
|$100,000
|1-in-468,042
|100
|70
|30
|$20,000
|1-in-354,577
|132
|96
|36
|$10,000
|1-in-156,014
|300
|219
|81
|$5,000
|1-in-12,069
|3,878
|2,769
|1,109
|$1,000
|1-in-500
|93,670
|67,185
|26,485
Sprouse bought her winning ticket from Quick King Food Store, located at 14725 Southeast U.S. Highway 441 in Summerfield. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.
The $30 game features more than $1 billion in cash prizes. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.93.