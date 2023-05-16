TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 56-year-old Belleview woman cashed out a million-dollar prize playing the Florida 300X the Cash scratch-off game.

Sheryl Sprouse claimed her $1 million prize at the Lottery’s Gainesville District Office. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $695,500.

Sprouse’s odds of winning the second-tier prize were 1-in-1,950,175. The odds of taking home the $15 million top prize are 1-in-11,701,050.

Prize AmountOdds of WinningTotal PrizesPrizes RemainingPrizes Paid
$15,000,0001-in-11,701,050431
$1,000,0001-in-1,950,17524168
$100,0001-in-468,0421007030
$20,0001-in-354,5771329636
$10,0001-in-156,01430021981
$5,0001-in-12,0693,8782,7691,109
$1,0001-in-50093,67067,18526,485
(Florida Lottery)

Sprouse bought her winning ticket from Quick King Food Store, located at 14725 Southeast U.S. Highway 441 in Summerfield. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The $30 game features more than $1 billion in cash prizes. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.93. 