TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 56-year-old Belleview woman cashed out a million-dollar prize playing the Florida 300X the Cash scratch-off game.

Sheryl Sprouse claimed her $1 million prize at the Lottery’s Gainesville District Office. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $695,500.

Sprouse’s odds of winning the second-tier prize were 1-in-1,950,175. The odds of taking home the $15 million top prize are 1-in-11,701,050.

Prize Amount Odds of Winning Total Prizes Prizes Remaining Prizes Paid $15,000,000 1-in-11,701,050 4 3 1 $1,000,000 1-in-1,950,175 24 16 8 $100,000 1-in-468,042 100 70 30 $20,000 1-in-354,577 132 96 36 $10,000 1-in-156,014 300 219 81 $5,000 1-in-12,069 3,878 2,769 1,109 $1,000 1-in-500 93,670 67,185 26,485 (Florida Lottery)

Sprouse bought her winning ticket from Quick King Food Store, located at 14725 Southeast U.S. Highway 441 in Summerfield. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The $30 game features more than $1 billion in cash prizes. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.93.