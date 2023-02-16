TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Jacksonville woman was the latest lucky millionaire after claiming a $1 million prize from the 500X the Cash scratch-off game.

Loretta Bolton, of Jacksonville, claimed her million-dollar prize at the Lottery’s Jacksonville District Office. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

Her odds of winning the second-place prize were 1-in-267,739.

Prize Amount Odds of Winning Total Prizes Prizes Remaining Prizes Paid $25,000,000.00 1-in-21,419,145 2 1 1 $1,000,000.00 1-in-267,739 160 35 125 $50,000.00 1-in-142,794 300 66 234 $20,000.00 1-in-19,953 2,147 515 1,632 $10,000.00 1-in-20,037 2,138 507 1,631 $5,000.00 1-in-5,014 8,544 2,028 6,516 (Florida Lottery)

Bolton bought her million-dollar winning ticket from AP Express, located at 3621 Park Street in Jacksonville. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off.

According to the Florida Lottery, the $50 game features the largest top prize ever offered on a Florida scratch-off game at $25 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.