TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Jacksonville woman was the latest lucky millionaire after claiming a $1 million prize from the 500X the Cash scratch-off game.
Loretta Bolton, of Jacksonville, claimed her million-dollar prize at the Lottery’s Jacksonville District Office. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.
Her odds of winning the second-place prize were 1-in-267,739.
|Prize Amount
|Odds of Winning
|Total Prizes
|Prizes Remaining
|Prizes Paid
|$25,000,000.00
|1-in-21,419,145
|2
|1
|1
|$1,000,000.00
|1-in-267,739
|160
|35
|125
|$50,000.00
|1-in-142,794
|300
|66
|234
|$20,000.00
|1-in-19,953
|2,147
|515
|1,632
|$10,000.00
|1-in-20,037
|2,138
|507
|1,631
|$5,000.00
|1-in-5,014
|8,544
|2,028
|6,516
Bolton bought her million-dollar winning ticket from AP Express, located at 3621 Park Street in Jacksonville. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off.
According to the Florida Lottery, the $50 game features the largest top prize ever offered on a Florida scratch-off game at $25 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.