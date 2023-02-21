TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 55-year-old Florida woman strolled out a millionaire after claiming a $1 million prize playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off game.
According to the Florida Lottery, 55-year-old Nena Nau, of Port St. Lucie, claimed her $1 million prize from the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. Nau chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.
Lottery officials said Nau’s odds of winning her second-place prize were 1-in-267,739. One of the two top prizes worth $25 million has yet to be paid out. A total of 33 second-place prizes remain.
|Prize Amount
|Odds of Winning
|Total Prizes
|Prizes Remaining
|Prizes Paid
|$25,000,000.00
|1-in-21,419,145
|2
|1
|1
|$1,000,000.00
|1-in-267,739
|160
|33
|127
|$50,000.00
|1-in-142,794
|300
|62
|238
|$20,000.00
|1-in-19,953
|2,147
|494
|1,653
|$10,000.00
|1-in-20,037
|2,138
|492
|1,646
|$5,000.00
|1-in-5,014
|8,544
|1,968
|6,576
Nau bought her winning ticket from Cumberland Farms, located at 3174 Southwest Port St. Lucie Boulevard in Port St. Lucie. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.
The $50 game features the largest ever jackpot offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game and the best odds to become an instant millionaire, according to the lottery. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.