TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 55-year-old Florida woman strolled out a millionaire after claiming a $1 million prize playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off game.

According to the Florida Lottery, 55-year-old Nena Nau, of Port St. Lucie, claimed her $1 million prize from the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. Nau chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

Lottery officials said Nau’s odds of winning her second-place prize were 1-in-267,739. One of the two top prizes worth $25 million has yet to be paid out. A total of 33 second-place prizes remain.

Prize Amount Odds of Winning Total Prizes Prizes Remaining Prizes Paid $25,000,000.00 1-in-21,419,145 2 1 1 $1,000,000.00 1-in-267,739 160 33 127 $50,000.00 1-in-142,794 300 62 238 $20,000.00 1-in-19,953 2,147 494 1,653 $10,000.00 1-in-20,037 2,138 492 1,646 $5,000.00 1-in-5,014 8,544 1,968 6,576 (Florida Lottery)

Nau bought her winning ticket from Cumberland Farms, located at 3174 Southwest Port St. Lucie Boulevard in Port St. Lucie. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $50 game features the largest ever jackpot offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game and the best odds to become an instant millionaire, according to the lottery. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.