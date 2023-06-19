Related video above: Win $1M a year for life with new Florida Lottery scratch-off game

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 37-year-old Florida woman is going to need some deeper pockets after picking up a Publix lottery ticket worth $1 million.

Gena Kanov, 37, of Weston stopped in at the Florida Lottery’s Miami District Office to cash out her $1 million prize from the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game.

Kanov chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.

Her odds of winning the second-tier prize were 1-in-756,000. The odds of winning the $5 million top prize are 1-in-2,362,500, according to the Florida Lottery. Only nine of the 32 top prizes remain to be claimed.

Prize AmountOdds of WinningTotal PrizesPrizes RemainingPrizes Paid
$5,000,0001-in-2,362,50032923
$1,000,0001-in-756,0001003664
$100,0001-in-630,0001203684
$10,0001-in-40,0001,8905811,309
$1,0001-in-2,40031,5009,75321,747
$5001-in-1,60047,25013,66333,587
(Florida Lottery)

Kanov bought her winning ticket from Publix, located at 5950 Coral Ridge Drive in Coral Springs. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The $20 scratch-off game is filled with more than 33,000 prizes of $1,000 to $100,000. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65.