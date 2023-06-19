Related video above: Win $1M a year for life with new Florida Lottery scratch-off game

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 37-year-old Florida woman is going to need some deeper pockets after picking up a Publix lottery ticket worth $1 million.

Gena Kanov, 37, of Weston stopped in at the Florida Lottery’s Miami District Office to cash out her $1 million prize from the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game.

Kanov chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.

Her odds of winning the second-tier prize were 1-in-756,000. The odds of winning the $5 million top prize are 1-in-2,362,500, according to the Florida Lottery. Only nine of the 32 top prizes remain to be claimed.

Prize Amount Odds of Winning Total Prizes Prizes Remaining Prizes Paid $5,000,000 1-in-2,362,500 32 9 23 $1,000,000 1-in-756,000 100 36 64 $100,000 1-in-630,000 120 36 84 $10,000 1-in-40,000 1,890 581 1,309 $1,000 1-in-2,400 31,500 9,753 21,747 $500 1-in-1,600 47,250 13,663 33,587 (Florida Lottery)

Kanov bought her winning ticket from Publix, located at 5950 Coral Ridge Drive in Coral Springs. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The $20 scratch-off game is filled with more than 33,000 prizes of $1,000 to $100,000. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65.