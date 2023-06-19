Related video above: Win $1M a year for life with new Florida Lottery scratch-off game
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 37-year-old Florida woman is going to need some deeper pockets after picking up a Publix lottery ticket worth $1 million.
Gena Kanov, 37, of Weston stopped in at the Florida Lottery’s Miami District Office to cash out her $1 million prize from the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game.
Kanov chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.
Her odds of winning the second-tier prize were 1-in-756,000. The odds of winning the $5 million top prize are 1-in-2,362,500, according to the Florida Lottery. Only nine of the 32 top prizes remain to be claimed.
|Prize Amount
|Odds of Winning
|Total Prizes
|Prizes Remaining
|Prizes Paid
|$5,000,000
|1-in-2,362,500
|32
|9
|23
|$1,000,000
|1-in-756,000
|100
|36
|64
|$100,000
|1-in-630,000
|120
|36
|84
|$10,000
|1-in-40,000
|1,890
|581
|1,309
|$1,000
|1-in-2,400
|31,500
|9,753
|21,747
|$500
|1-in-1,600
|47,250
|13,663
|33,587
Kanov bought her winning ticket from Publix, located at 5950 Coral Ridge Drive in Coral Springs. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.
The $20 scratch-off game is filled with more than 33,000 prizes of $1,000 to $100,000. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65.