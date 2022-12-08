MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) — A Miami woman is $1 million richer after winning the top prize in a Monopoly-themed Florida Lottery game.

The Florida Lottery said Rosalina Vidal claimed her winnings at the Miami District Office on Thursday. She chose to receive her $1 million winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $798,985.

Vidal bought the $5 scratch-off ticket from a Winn-Dixie located at 604 Crandon Boulevard in Key Biscayne. The retailer will receive a $2,000 commission for selling the winning ticket.

The Lottery said the $5 Monopoly Doubler Scratch-Off game, which launched this year, features more than $132 million in cash prizes, including 12 top prizes of $1 million.

The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.98.