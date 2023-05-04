TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Jackson County woman nearly walked away from a million-dollar prize after playing the $1,000,000 a Year for Life Spectacular scratch-off game.

The Florida Lottery said Jill Rowell, of Grand Ridge, almost threw her winning ticket in the trash when a bystander said she should take a second look.

The good advice went a long way when Rowell checked again and realized she had won $1 million. Her odds of taking home the second-place prize were 1-in-185,709.

Over 200 of the 234 total million-dollar prizes remain to be claimed.

Prize Amount Odds of Winning Total Prizes Prizes Remaining Prizes Paid $1MM/YR/LF (MIN 25) 1-in-21,727,995 2 2 0 $1,000,000.00 1-in-185,709 234 205 29 $50,000.00 1-in-120,711 360 321 39 $20,000.00 1-in-20,091 2,163 1,899 264 $10,000.00 1-in-20,035 2,169 1,911 258 $5,000.00 1-in-5,006 8,681 7,684 997 $1,000.00 1-in-999 43,498 39,050 4,448 (Florida Lottery)

The Florida Lottery did not announce where Rowell bought her winning ticket. The game’s overall odds are 1-in-4.5, according to the Lottery’s website.