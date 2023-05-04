TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Jackson County woman nearly walked away from a million-dollar prize after playing the $1,000,000 a Year for Life Spectacular scratch-off game.
The Florida Lottery said Jill Rowell, of Grand Ridge, almost threw her winning ticket in the trash when a bystander said she should take a second look.
The good advice went a long way when Rowell checked again and realized she had won $1 million. Her odds of taking home the second-place prize were 1-in-185,709.
Over 200 of the 234 total million-dollar prizes remain to be claimed.
|Prize Amount
|Odds of Winning
|Total Prizes
|Prizes Remaining
|Prizes Paid
|$1MM/YR/LF (MIN 25)
|1-in-21,727,995
|2
|2
|0
|$1,000,000.00
|1-in-185,709
|234
|205
|29
|$50,000.00
|1-in-120,711
|360
|321
|39
|$20,000.00
|1-in-20,091
|2,163
|1,899
|264
|$10,000.00
|1-in-20,035
|2,169
|1,911
|258
|$5,000.00
|1-in-5,006
|8,681
|7,684
|997
|$1,000.00
|1-in-999
|43,498
|39,050
|4,448
The Florida Lottery did not announce where Rowell bought her winning ticket. The game’s overall odds are 1-in-4.5, according to the Lottery’s website.