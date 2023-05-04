TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Jackson County woman nearly walked away from a million-dollar prize after playing the $1,000,000 a Year for Life Spectacular scratch-off game.

The Florida Lottery said Jill Rowell, of Grand Ridge, almost threw her winning ticket in the trash when a bystander said she should take a second look.

The good advice went a long way when Rowell checked again and realized she had won $1 million. Her odds of taking home the second-place prize were 1-in-185,709.

Over 200 of the 234 total million-dollar prizes remain to be claimed.

Prize AmountOdds of WinningTotal PrizesPrizes RemainingPrizes Paid
$1MM/YR/LF (MIN 25)1-in-21,727,995220
$1,000,000.001-in-185,70923420529
$50,000.001-in-120,71136032139
$20,000.001-in-20,0912,1631,899264
$10,000.001-in-20,0352,1691,911258
$5,000.001-in-5,0068,6817,684997
$1,000.001-in-99943,49839,0504,448
(Florida Lottery)

The Florida Lottery did not announce where Rowell bought her winning ticket. The game’s overall odds are 1-in-4.5, according to the Lottery’s website.