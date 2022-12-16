TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A trustee of the J&V Family Trust claimed a $1 million top prize playing Mystery Multiplier scratch-off game, according to an announcement from the Florida Lottery on Friday.

The lottery said Verna Johnson, of Ocala, claimed the million-dollar winning top prize at the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

J&V Family Trust chose to receive their winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $798,985.

The winning ticket was bought from the Circle K located at 3739 Northwest Blitchton Road in Ocala. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

The $10 game features more than $148.1 million in total cash prizes. According to the Florida Lottery, the game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.31.