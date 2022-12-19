TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 30-year-old woman from Vero Beach, Florida claimed a $2 million top prize from the Florida 100X the Cash scratch-off game at the Lottery’s West Palm Beach District Office.
According to the Florida Lottery, 30-year-old Taylor Lubas, trustee of the Haystack Invest Irrevocable Trust, cashed out her prize as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,645,000.
Lubas’ odds of winning the multi-million dollar top prize were over 1-in-5.7 million, according to data from the Florida Lottery’s website. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.44.
|Prize Amount
|Odds of Winning
|Total Prizes
|Prizes Remaining
|Prizes Paid
|$2,000,000
|1-in-5,758,778
|8
|2
|6
|$100,000
|1-in-2,303,511
|20
|6
|14
|$10,000
|1-in-456,141
|101
|37
|64
|$5,000
|1-in-29,955
|1,538
|506
|1,032
The winning ticket was bought from Publix, located at 1451 Sebastian Boulevard in Sebastian. The grocery store will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.
The $10 game features over $337.9 million in cash prizes, including eight top prizes of $2,000,000.