TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 53-year-old woman from Miami Lakes took home a top prize from the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off from the Florida Lottery.
According to the lottery, Sonia Rodriguez Perez, 53, of Miami Lakes, claimed her $5 million top prize from the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. Rodriguez Perez chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,960,00.
Her odds of hitting the $5 million jackpot were 1-in-2,362,500. To date, half of the $5 million top prizes have been paid out. A total of 16 top prizes remain.
|Prize Amount
|Odds of Winning
|Total Prizes
|Prizes Remaining
|Prizes Paid
|$5,000,000
|1-in-2,362,500
|32
|16
|16
|$1,000,000
|1-in-756,000
|100
|45
|55
|$100,000
|1-in-630,000
|120
|55
|65
|$10,000
|1-in-40,000
|1,890
|858
|1,032
|$1,000
|1-in-2,400
|31,500
|14,429
|17,071
According to the Florida Lottery, Rodriguez Perez bought her winning ticket from Fresco Y Màs, located at 6500 West 4th Avenue in Hialeah. The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.
The $20 Scratch-Off game features 100 prizes of $1 million. Additionally, the scratch-off ticket is filled with more than 33,000 prizes of $1,000 to $100,000.
The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65.