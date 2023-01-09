TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 53-year-old woman from Miami Lakes took home a top prize from the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off from the Florida Lottery.

According to the lottery, Sonia Rodriguez Perez, 53, of Miami Lakes, claimed her $5 million top prize from the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. Rodriguez Perez chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,960,00.

Her odds of hitting the $5 million jackpot were 1-in-2,362,500. To date, half of the $5 million top prizes have been paid out. A total of 16 top prizes remain.

Prize Amount Odds of Winning Total Prizes Prizes Remaining Prizes Paid $5,000,000 1-in-2,362,500 32 16 16 $1,000,000 1-in-756,000 100 45 55 $100,000 1-in-630,000 120 55 65 $10,000 1-in-40,000 1,890 858 1,032 $1,000 1-in-2,400 31,500 14,429 17,071

According to the Florida Lottery, Rodriguez Perez bought her winning ticket from Fresco Y Màs, located at 6500 West 4th Avenue in Hialeah. The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The $20 Scratch-Off game features 100 prizes of $1 million. Additionally, the scratch-off ticket is filled with more than 33,000 prizes of $1,000 to $100,000.

The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65.