TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 57-year-old woman from Gainesville took home a multi-million dollar top prize-winning lottery ticket after playing the 100X the Cash scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery.

According to lottery officials, Diane McHome, claimed the game’s $2 million top prize at the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. Her odds of winning the top prize were 1-in-4,589,475.

Prize Amount Odds of Winning Total Prizes Prizes Remaining Prizes Paid $2,000,000 1-in-4,589,475 8 6 2 $100,000 1-in-1,835,790 20 13 7 $10,000 1-in-359,959 102 68 34 $5,000 1-in-30,095 1,220 831 389 $1,000 1-in-3,740 9,816 6,799 3,017 (Florida lottery)

McHome chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,390,000.

She bought her winning ticket from Southeast Gator Liquors, located at 2305 Southeast Hawthorne Road in Gainesville. The retailer will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $10 game features more than $337.9 million in cash prizes, including eight top prizes of $2,000,000. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.44, the Florida Lottery said.