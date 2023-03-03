TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 57-year-old woman from Gainesville took home a multi-million dollar top prize-winning lottery ticket after playing the 100X the Cash scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery.
According to lottery officials, Diane McHome, claimed the game’s $2 million top prize at the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. Her odds of winning the top prize were 1-in-4,589,475.
|Prize Amount
|Odds of Winning
|Total Prizes
|Prizes Remaining
|Prizes Paid
|$2,000,000
|1-in-4,589,475
|8
|6
|2
|$100,000
|1-in-1,835,790
|20
|13
|7
|$10,000
|1-in-359,959
|102
|68
|34
|$5,000
|1-in-30,095
|1,220
|831
|389
|$1,000
|1-in-3,740
|9,816
|6,799
|3,017
McHome chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,390,000.
She bought her winning ticket from Southeast Gator Liquors, located at 2305 Southeast Hawthorne Road in Gainesville. The retailer will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.
The $10 game features more than $337.9 million in cash prizes, including eight top prizes of $2,000,000. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.44, the Florida Lottery said.