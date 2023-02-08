TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman is $1 million richer after claiming a winning ticket from a Powerball drawing in Oct. 2022.

Joana Marcelle, 50, of Coconut Creek, won the third place prize in the Oct. 10, 2022 drawing, according to the Florida Lottery.

Marcelle bought a ticket that matched all five white ball numbers, but did not match the final red ball, which was needed to win the jackpot. If she added the “Power Play” option when buying the ticket, her winnings would have doubled to $2 million.

The odds of matching all five white balls is about one in 11.7 million.

The Florida Lottery said Marcelle purchased the ticket from a gas station called Rebel, located at 7550 Northwest 186th Street in Hialeah. The retailer will receive a $1,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 10:59 p.m. Tickets must be purchased by 10:00 p.m. in order to be eligible for the drawing.