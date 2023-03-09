TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) – A lucky woman became the newest millionaire in Florida after she won big on a new scratch-off game.

The Florida Lottery announced that Jill Rowell, 52, from Grand Ridge, claimed a $1 million prize from the “$1,000,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE SPECTACULAR” scratch-off game.

Rowell chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000.

“I scanned the ticket at the machine, and you could say it was definitely a ‘spectacular’ surprise! I drove straight here and yes, I want a picture,” Rowell told lottery officials.

Through the shock and laughter, Rowell said that she almost threw the winning ticket in the trash when an onlooker told her that she should take a second look at the ticket.

The Florida Lottery said Rowell purchased the scratch-off ticket from Super Snead’s located at 8022 Highway 90 in Sneads.

The store will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The $50 scratch-off game, $1,000,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE SPECTACULAR that launched in February features two top prizes of $1 million a year for life and 234 prizes of $1 million.

Additionally, the scratch-off tickets are filled with more than $1.6 billion in cash prizes. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50