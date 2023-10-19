TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Miami woman claimed a $1 million prize playing the $1,000,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE SPECTACULAR, according to the Florida Lottery.

Yvette Hemphill, 65, purchased her winning ticket from Sunflex, a gas station located at 10301 Northwest Seventh Avenue in Miami.

Hemphill chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000.

The $ 50 scratch-off game launched in February and features two top prizes of $1 million a year for life and 234 prizes of $1 million.

Florida scratch-off games have generated over $18.09 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund since inception.