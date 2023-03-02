TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 67-year-old Florida woman went home a millionaire after she claimed a million-dollar prize from the 500X the Cash scratch-off game.
According to the Florida lottery, Janice Ryan, 67, of Pensacola, claimed her $1 million prize at the Lottery’s Pensacola District Office.
Ryan chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.
Her odds of winning the second-tier prize were 1-in-267,739. The odds of winning the top prize, worth $25 million, are 1-in-21,419,145. Only one of two top prizes remains to be claimed.
|Prize Amount
|Odds of Winning
|Total Prizes
|Prizes Remaining
|Prizes Paid
|$25,000,000
|1-in-21,419,145
|2
|1
|1
|$1,000,000
|1-in-267,739
|160
|32
|128
|$50,000
|1-in-142,794
|300
|56
|244
|$20,000
|1-in-19,953
|2,147
|455
|1,692
|$10,000
|1-in-20,037
|2,138
|450
|1,688
|$5,000
|1-in-5,014
|8,544
|1,834
|6,710
Ryan bought her winning ticket from Lucky Penny, located at 7111 West Fairfield Drive in Pensacola. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.
The $50 game features the largest ever offered on a Florida scratch-off game—and the best odds to become an instant millionaire, according to the Lottery’s website. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.