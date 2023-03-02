TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 67-year-old Florida woman went home a millionaire after she claimed a million-dollar prize from the 500X the Cash scratch-off game.

According to the Florida lottery, Janice Ryan, 67, of Pensacola, claimed her $1 million prize at the Lottery’s Pensacola District Office.

Ryan chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

Her odds of winning the second-tier prize were 1-in-267,739. The odds of winning the top prize, worth $25 million, are 1-in-21,419,145. Only one of two top prizes remains to be claimed.

Prize Amount Odds of Winning Total Prizes Prizes Remaining Prizes Paid $25,000,000 1-in-21,419,145 2 1 1 $1,000,000 1-in-267,739 160 32 128 $50,000 1-in-142,794 300 56 244 $20,000 1-in-19,953 2,147 455 1,692 $10,000 1-in-20,037 2,138 450 1,688 $5,000 1-in-5,014 8,544 1,834 6,710 (Florida lottery)

Ryan bought her winning ticket from Lucky Penny, located at 7111 West Fairfield Drive in Pensacola. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

The $50 game features the largest ever offered on a Florida scratch-off game—and the best odds to become an instant millionaire, according to the Lottery’s website. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.