COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Collier County woman is $1 million richer after she bought a winning scratch-off ticket at a Publix.

The Florida Lottery announced that Karen Landy, 66, of Naples, claimed a $1 million prize from the Florida 300X THE CASH scratch-off game at the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

Landy chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $695,500.

More Florida lottery stories:

Officials said she bought the ticket at the Publix on 9th Street North in Naples. The store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

The $30 game launched in September and features more than $1 billion in cash prizes, including four top prizes of $15 million, lottery officials said.

According to the Florida Lottery’s website, there are three prizes of $15 million remaining. There are also 17 prizes of $1 million remaining.

The overall odds of winning the Florida 300X THE CASH scratch-off game are 1 in 2.93.