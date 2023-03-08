TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 68-year-old Florida claimed a $1 million prize playing the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery.

Annette Hagmann, 68, of Altamonte Springs cashed out her million-dollar prize at the Lottery’s Orlando District Office. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.

Hagmann’s odds of winning the second-place prize were 1-in-756,000. The odds of winning the $5 million top prize were 1-in-2,362,500.

Prize Amount Odds of Winning Total Prizes Prizes Remaining Prizes Paid $5,000,000 1-in-2,362,500 32 13 19 $1,000,000 1-in-756,000 100 42 58 $100,000 1-in-630,000 120 49 71 $10,000 1-in-40,000 1,890 749 1,141 $1,000 1-in-2,400 31,500 12,632 18,868 (Florida Lottery)

Hagmann bought her winning ticket from Circle K, located at 1140 South County Road 427 in Longwood. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $20 scratch-off game features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million. According to the Florida Lottery, the game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65.