TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 68-year-old Florida claimed a $1 million prize playing the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery.
Annette Hagmann, 68, of Altamonte Springs cashed out her million-dollar prize at the Lottery’s Orlando District Office. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.
Hagmann’s odds of winning the second-place prize were 1-in-756,000. The odds of winning the $5 million top prize were 1-in-2,362,500.
|Prize Amount
|Odds of Winning
|Total Prizes
|Prizes Remaining
|Prizes Paid
|$5,000,000
|1-in-2,362,500
|32
|13
|19
|$1,000,000
|1-in-756,000
|100
|42
|58
|$100,000
|1-in-630,000
|120
|49
|71
|$10,000
|1-in-40,000
|1,890
|749
|1,141
|$1,000
|1-in-2,400
|31,500
|12,632
|18,868
Hagmann bought her winning ticket from Circle K, located at 1140 South County Road 427 in Longwood. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.
The $20 scratch-off game features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million. According to the Florida Lottery, the game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65.