WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman is the state’s newest millionaire after she purchased a winning lottery ticket at Publix earlier this year.

The Florida Lottery announced Thursday that Sidnea Wierman, 54, claimed a $1,000 a week for life prize from the CASH4LIFE drawing held on Feb. 17.

Wierman bought the winning Quick Pick ticket from Publix located at 8989 Okeechobee Boulevard in West Palm Beach. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1 million.

The store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The winning numbers drawn were 6, 26, 36, 43, 45 and Cash Ball 1.

To earn the week for life prize, players must match five numbers. Players who match five numbers and the Cash Ball will win the $1,000 a day for life prize.

CASH4LIFE drawings are held daily at 9 p.m. ET.