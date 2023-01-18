TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman “has $1 million reasons to smile” after she claimed a million-dollar prize playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off game, according to the Florida Lottery.

Savannah Shores, 38, of Marianna claimed the second-place prize at the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. Shores chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

According to data from the Florida Lottery, Shores’ odds of winning were 1-in-267,739. There are 46 more second-place prizes still up for grabs and just one $25 million top prize.

Prize Amount Odds of Winning Total Prizes Prizes Remaining Prizes Paid $25,000,000 1-in-21,419,145 2 1 1 $1,000,000 1-in-267,739 160 46 114 $50,000 1-in-142,794 300 81 219 $20,000 1-in-19,953 2,147 618 1,529 $10,000 1-in-20,037 2,138 630 1,508 $5,000 1-in-5,014 8,544 2,501 6,043 (Florida Lottery)

Shores bought her winning ticket from the Lottery’s Tallahassee District Office, located at 250 Marriot Drive in Tallahassee.

The $50 game features a top prize of $25 million and the best odds to become an instant millionaire. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.