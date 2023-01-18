TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman “has $1 million reasons to smile” after she claimed a million-dollar prize playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off game, according to the Florida Lottery.
Savannah Shores, 38, of Marianna claimed the second-place prize at the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. Shores chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.
According to data from the Florida Lottery, Shores’ odds of winning were 1-in-267,739. There are 46 more second-place prizes still up for grabs and just one $25 million top prize.
|Prize Amount
|Odds of Winning
|Total Prizes
|Prizes Remaining
|Prizes Paid
|$25,000,000
|1-in-21,419,145
|2
|1
|1
|$1,000,000
|1-in-267,739
|160
|46
|114
|$50,000
|1-in-142,794
|300
|81
|219
|$20,000
|1-in-19,953
|2,147
|618
|1,529
|$10,000
|1-in-20,037
|2,138
|630
|1,508
|$5,000
|1-in-5,014
|8,544
|2,501
|6,043
Shores bought her winning ticket from the Lottery’s Tallahassee District Office, located at 250 Marriot Drive in Tallahassee.
The $50 game features a top prize of $25 million and the best odds to become an instant millionaire. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.