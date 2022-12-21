TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Sometimes, shopping at Publix is more than a pleasure. That turned out to be the case for a 61-year-old Florida woman who brought home a $1M lottery prize from the 500X the Cash scratch-off game.
According to the Florida Lottery, Karen Gibbons, 61, of Sebastian, claimed a $1 million prize from the Lottery’s West Palm Beach District Office.
Gibbons chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.
Gibbons bought her million-dollar-winning ticket from Publix, located at 13435 US Highway 1 in Sebastian. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.
The $50 game features a top prize of $25 million — the largest ever offered on a Florida scratch-off game — and the best odds to become an instant millionaire, according to the Florida Lottery’s website. The odds of winning the $25 million jackpot are 1-in-21,419,145.
|Prize Amount
|Odds of Winning
|Total Prizes
|Prizes Remaining
|Prizes Paid
|$25,000,000
|1-in-21,419,145
|2
|1
|1
|$1,000,000
|1-in-267,739
|160
|55
|105
|$50,000
|1-in-142,794
|300
|98
|202
|$20,000
|1-in-19,953
|2,147
|719
|1,428
|$10,000
|1-in-20,037
|2,138
|721
|1,417
The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.