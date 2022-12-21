TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Sometimes, shopping at Publix is more than a pleasure. That turned out to be the case for a 61-year-old Florida woman who brought home a $1M lottery prize from the 500X the Cash scratch-off game.

According to the Florida Lottery, Karen Gibbons, 61, of Sebastian, claimed a $1 million prize from the Lottery’s West Palm Beach District Office.

Gibbons chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

Gibbons bought her million-dollar-winning ticket from Publix, located at 13435 US Highway 1 in Sebastian. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $50 game features a top prize of $25 million — the largest ever offered on a Florida scratch-off game — and the best odds to become an instant millionaire, according to the Florida Lottery’s website. The odds of winning the $25 million jackpot are 1-in-21,419,145.

Prize Amount Odds of Winning Total Prizes Prizes Remaining Prizes Paid $25,000,000 1-in-21,419,145 2 1 1 $1,000,000 1-in-267,739 160 55 105 $50,000 1-in-142,794 300 98 202 $20,000 1-in-19,953 2,147 719 1,428 $10,000 1-in-20,037 2,138 721 1,417 (Florida Lottery)

The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.