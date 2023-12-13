LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A lucky trip to a Publix landed a Daytona Beach woman $1 million, according to the Florida Lottery.

Ottilie Goff purchased the winning $5 GOLD RUSH DOUBLER scratch-off ticket from Publix, located at 2595 North Atlantic Avenue in Daytona Beach. The retailer will receive $2,000 for the sale of the ticket.

Goff will receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $685,000.

The $5 GOLD RUSH DOUBLER features over $188 million in prizes with 28 top prizes of $1 million.

Since its inception, scratch-off games from the Florida Lottery have generated over $18.39 billion for education.