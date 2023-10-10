TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The clock is ticking for one lucky lotto player who bought a jackpot-winning Mega Millions ticket to claim their cash prize.

The ticket, worth $36 million, was purchased for the Aug. 15 Mega Millions drawing. The winner successfully matched the numbers drawn: 18-39-42-57-63 and Mega Ball 7.

The ticket was sold at Publix located at 4495 Roosevelt Boulevard Suite E-1 in Jacksonville.

According to the Florida Lottery, draw game winners have up to 180 days to claim their prize, but the cash option must be claimed within the first 60 days after the drawing.

That means the winner of the Aug. 15 drawing has until Sunday, Oct. 15 to claim their cash prize, or until Feb. 11, 2024 to claim their annuitized prize.

If a jackpot prize is not claimed within the required time limit, the funds will be returned to the participating lottery states in their proportion of sales for the jackpot rollover series.