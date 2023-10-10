TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Someone in Florida is $2 million richer after they matched five numbers in Monday night’s Powerball drawing.

Monday night’s winning numbers were 16, 34, 46, 55, 67 and red Powerball 14.

The winning ticket was sold at the Publix located at 9359 Sheridan Street in Hollywood.

The quick pick ticket with Power Play matched five numbers but did not match the Powerball.

No one won the jackpot but four tickets sold in California, Indiana, Oregon and Virginia are worth $1 million.

With no winner, the jackpot has spiked to the second-largest jackpot in U.S. history: $1.73 billion. The prize has an estimated cash value of $756.6 million.

The prize sits behind the world record Powerball jackpot of $2.04 billion, which was won in Califonia on Nov. 7, 2022.

The upcoming drawing will be the 36th drawing with no winner. It is the first time in Powerball history that back-to-back jackpot cycles have generated billion-dollar grand prizes.

Powerball tickets cost $2. They are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EST at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee.

The odds of winning the $1.73 billion are slim, at 1 in 292.2 million.