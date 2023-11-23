TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Powerball player has 1 million things to be thankful for after they bought a winning ticket at a Florida Publix.

The ticket matched five numbers in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing. The numbers drawn were 20, 24, 33, 39, 42 and Powerball 2.

The quick-pick ticket was sold at the Public located at 15801 Sheridan Street in Fort Lauderdale. The ticket is worth $1 million.

No one won the Powerball jackpot, which was estimated at $313 million. Since there was no winner, the estimated jackpot grew to $340 million.

Powerball tickets cost $2. They are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee.

The odds of winning the $1.73 billion are slim, at 1 in 292.2 million.