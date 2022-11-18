FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man won his own game of Monopoly after getting a $1 million prize from the Florida Lottery.

The Lottery announced Friday that Isaac River, 36, of Fort Lauderdale won one of the top prizes from the $5 Monopoly Doubler Scratch-Off game.

Rivera claimed his prize as a lump sum of $798,985.

The Fort Lauderdale resident got the ticket from Marina Discount Beverage & Food at 2705 Southwest 15th Avenue.

The $5 Monopoly Doubler was launched on July 4, 2022, and allows ticketholders to compete for $132 million in cash prizes including 12 top prizes of $1 million.

The chance of winning any prize is 1-in-3.98.