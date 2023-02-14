TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Lottery said it will soon identify the person who won half of the Mega Millions jackpot from an October 2022 drawing.

Two people won the $494 million jackpot from the drawing on Oct. 15, 2022, one at a 7-Eleven in California and the other at a 7-Eleven in Fort Myers, Florida.

For months, no one knew if someone had claimed the Florida half of the jackpot, which totaled $247.9 million.

But in a statement sent to News Channel 8 Tuesday, the Florida Lottery said the Fort Myers winner had come forward to claim the prize.

The lottery said it planned to release more information once it was ready to name the individual.

Since a new law was passed in 2022, those who win lottery prizes above $250,000 can have the state hold their identity for 90 days.

The next drawing for the Mega Millions jackpot is at 11 p.m. Tuesday. Currently, the jackpot stands at $67 million.