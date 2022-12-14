TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 58-year-old Florida man claimed a million-dollar prize playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.
According to the Florida Lottery, Scottie Grant, 58, of Molino chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.
Grant bought his winning million-dollar-winning ticket from the Lucky Penny located at 2900 West Jackson Street in Pensacola. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off.
The $50 game features a top prize of $25 million — the largest ever offered on a Florida scratch-off game — and the best odds to become an instant millionaire, according to the Florida Lottery’s website.
|Prize Amount
|Odds of Winning
|Total Prizes
|Prizes Remaining
|Prizes Paid
|$25,000,000
|1-in-21,419,145
|2
|1
|1
|$1,000,000
|1-in-267,739
|160
|57
|103
|$50,000
|1-in-142,794
|300
|101
|199
|$20,000
|1-in-19,953
|2,147
|738
|1,409
|$10,000
|1-in-20,037
|2,138
|743
|1,395
The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.