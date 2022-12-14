TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 58-year-old Florida man claimed a million-dollar prize playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

According to the Florida Lottery, Scottie Grant, 58, of Molino chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

Grant bought his winning million-dollar-winning ticket from the Lucky Penny located at 2900 West Jackson Street in Pensacola. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off.

The $50 game features a top prize of $25 million — the largest ever offered on a Florida scratch-off game — and the best odds to become an instant millionaire, according to the Florida Lottery’s website.

Prize Amount Odds of Winning Total Prizes Prizes Remaining Prizes Paid $25,000,000 1-in-21,419,145 2 1 1 $1,000,000 1-in-267,739 160 57 103 $50,000 1-in-142,794 300 101 199 $20,000 1-in-19,953 2,147 738 1,409 $10,000 1-in-20,037 2,138 743 1,395 (The Florida Lottery)

The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.