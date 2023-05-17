TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) – A lucky lottery player is Florida’s newest multi-millionaire after he claimed a $2 million top prize from a scratch-off game.

The Florida Lottery announced Wednesday that George Yazgi, 28, of Jacksonville, claimed the top prize from the FLORIDA 100X THE CASH scratch-off game at the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

According to the Florida Lottery, Yazgi chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,390,000.

Yazgi purchased the winning ticket from FCE, located at 9551 San Jose Boulevard in Jacksonville. The retailer will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

The $10 FLORIDA 100X THE CASH scratch-off game launched in Oct. 2022 and features more than $270 million in cash prizes, including eight top prizes of $2 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.43.