POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man turned $3 into $2 million after playing the Powerball lottery game.

According to the Florida Lottery, George Stewart, of Kissimmee, claimed his $2 million prize from the Nov. 7, 2022 drawing at the Lottery’s Orlando District Office.

Stewart’s winning Powerball with Power Play Quick-Pick ticket successfully matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Power Ball number.

His odds of hitting the second-place prize were 1 in 11,688,053. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338.

Stewart bought his $2 million-winning ticket from K&M Drugs, located at 395 Village Drive in Poinciana. The retailer will receive a $5,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The next Powerball drawing will be held Saturday at 10:59 p.m., ET, with an estimated $78 million jackpot. Tickets must be purchased by 10 p.m. to be eligible for the drawing.