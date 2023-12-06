TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Boynton Beach man claimed $1 million playing the “BILLION DOLLAR GOLD RUSH SUPREME” scratch-off ticket, according to the Florida Lottery.

Karl Vaudreuil, 43, purchased the $30 winning ticket from Gateway Shell, located at 2360 North Federal Highway in Boynton Beach. The retailer will get $2,000 for the sale of the winning ticket.

Vaudreuil claimed his prize as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.

This scratch-off game launched in February 2021 and features four top prizes of $15 million and 24 prizes of $1 million.

Since its inception, the Florida Lottery’s scratch-off games have awarded over $59.5 billion in prizes, created 1,947 millionaires, and generated $18.39 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund.