TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man left a restaurant a multi-millionaire after winning the massive $5 million top prize from the $20 Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game.

On Thursday, the Florida Lottery announced that Rodolfo Lima, 51, of Hialeah, purchased his lottery ticket from Cafe Espana Restaurant, located at 498 West 28th Street in Hialeah.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,960,000. The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The $20 scratch-off game, Gold Rush Limited, launched in Sept. 2021 and features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million. Additionally, the ticket is filled with more than 33,000 prizes of $1,000 to $100,000.

According to the Florida Lottery, the game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65.