TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man’s simple decision landed him $4 million from the Lottery’s Nov. 18 Mega Millions drawing.

According to the Florida Lottery, 56-year-old Jean Corriolan, of Riviera Beach, claimed his $4 million prize at the Lottery’s West Palm Beach District Office. Corriolan would have won $1 million but threw in an extra dollar on the Megaplier add-on feature to quadruple his winnings.

His Quick Pick ticket successfully matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Mega Ball number, which would have won him the jackpot prize. The Corriolan’s odds of winning the second-place prize were 1 in 12,607,306. The odds of hitting the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.

Corriolan bought his winning Quick Pick ticket at A&M Discount Beverage, located at 8057 North Military Trail in Palm Beach Gardens. The retailer will receive a $5,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Mega Millions ticket.

The next Mega Millions drawing will be held Friday, March 24 at 11 p.m., ET with an estimated $302 million jackpot.