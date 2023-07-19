TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Leon County man is $2 million richer today after playing the BONUS CASHWORD scratch-off game.

The Florida Lottery announced that 66-year-old, Dwight Rozier of Tallahassee, won the prize by playing a $10 scratch-off.

Rozier will receive his winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,645,000.

The winning ticket was purchased from Campus Edge Food Mart, located at 695 West Virginia Street in Tallahassee, just blocks away from Florida State University’s campus. The retailer will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for the sale of the winning ticket.

The $2,000,000 BONUS CASHWORD game launched in May 2022 and features eight top prizes of $2 million and 20 second-tier prizes of $100,000.