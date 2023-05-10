Related video above: Win $1M a year for life with new Florida Lottery scratch-off game

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 62-year-old Florida man ‘took it to eleven’ when he picked up a multi-million dollar winning lottery ticket from a 7-Eleven.

Stanley Johnson, 62, of Altamonte Springs, claimed his $2 million winning prize from the Jackpot Triple Play drawing held on Nov. 22, 2022.

Johnson chose to receive his jackpot prize as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,264,584. His odds of taking home the jackpot prize were 1 in 3,122,273.33.

He bought his jackpot-winning Quick Pick ticket from 7-Eleven, located at 901 West Highway 436 in Altamonte Springs. The retailer will receive a bonus commission of $1,000 for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.

Jackpots for the Jackpot Triple Play game start at $250,000 and can roll over to reach $2 million before rolling down to increase the lower-prize levels in each drawing until the jackpot is won.

The next Jackpot Triple Play drawing will be held Friday at 11:15 p.m. ET, with a $2 million jackpot. The overall odds of winning per ticket are 1 in 15.24.