MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) — A Miami man claimed a $2 million prize from the Florida Lottery on Monday.

Ryan Rahma, 24, claimed the top prize in the $2 million BONUS CASHWORD scratch-off game at the Florida Lottery’s Miami office.

According to a release from the Florida Lottery, Rahma bought his ticket from Biscayne Gas, located at 5402 Biscayne Boulevard in Miami. The store will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

Rahma chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,645,000.

The $10 game, $2 million BONUS CASHWORD, launched in May 2022 and features eight top prizes of $2 million and 20 second-tier prizes of $100,000, according to the Florida Lottery.