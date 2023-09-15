PORT ORANGE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man felt the rush after winning a $2 million prize from the Florida Lottery.

Friday, the Lottery announced that Alexander Randall, 31, of Port Orange won a top prize of $2 million from the $10 Gold Rush Doubler Scratch-Off.

Randall got the winning ticket from a 7-Eleven at 207 Dunlawton Avenue in Port Orange.

He claimed his winnings as a one-time payment of $1,370,000. According to the lottery, the 7-Eleven will also get a $4,000 commission

The Gold Rush Doubler game has four remaining top prizes. Players have a 1-in-4,555,185 of winning one, according to the Lottery website.