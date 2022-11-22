JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man won a $2 million jackpot after he played a draw game at a Publix store, the Florida Lottery announced.

James Moon, 66, of St. Johns, claimed the prize from the Jackpot Triple Play drawing held on Aug. 19 from the Lottery’s Jacksonville District Office.

Moon chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,368,554.50. He bought the winning draw ticket from the Publix on Racetrack Road in Jacksonville.

The store will receive a bonus commission of $2,000 for selling the jackpot-winning ticket, lottery officials said.

The next Jackpot Triple Play drawing will be held Tuesday at 11:15 p.m. with a $2 million jackpot. The game costs $1 and players get a triple chance to win the jackpot, as each ticket comes with three sets of numbers to match with the winning numbers drawn, the lottery said.

According to the Florida Lottery, players can choose six numbers from 1 to 46 for the first set and the second set will be randomly Quick Picked.

The lottery said jackpots start at $250,000 and can roll over to reach $2 million before rolling down to increase the lower-prize levels in each drawing until the jackpot is won.

Players can win by matching three or more numbers from the same set to the winning numbers drawn. They can get an extra chance to win by combining all matches on the ticket by adding a combo for $1 more, the lottery said.