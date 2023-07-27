TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Putnam County man claimed a $1 million top prize playing the 50X THE CASH scratch-off game on Thursday, according to the Florida Lottery.

James Amick, 28, of Florahome purchased the winning ticket from a St. Augustine A&G Market, located at 216 South Ponce De Leon Boulevard. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for the sale.

The 28-year-old chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $890,000.

The $5 50X THE CASH scratch-off game features over $131 million in cash prizes with 10 top prizes of $1 million.