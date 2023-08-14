TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Broward County man claimed a $1 million top prize playing the $5 GOLD RUSH DOUBLER scratch-off game, according to the Florida Lottery.

Thomas Hoshko, 69, of Fort Lauderdale purchased his winning ticket from a Publix located at 4703 North Ocean Drive in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea. The retailer will receive $2,000 from the sale of the winning ticket.

Hoshko chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $685,000.

The $5 GOLD RUSH DOUBLER game features over $188 million in cash prizes, with 28 top prizes of $1 million.

Scratch-off games make up 72 percent of ticket sales in the fiscal year 2022-2023 of the Florida Lottery. These games have generated over $17.77 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund.