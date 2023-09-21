TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Palm Beach County man claimed a $1 million prize playing the $1,000,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE SPECTACULAR scratch-off game, according to the Florida Lottery.

Tranquilino Mendez Alvarez, 33, bought the winning ticket from a 7-Eleven store located at 4774 South Military Trail in Lake Worth. $2,000 will be given to the retailer who sold the ticket.

Mendez Alvarez chose to receive his winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000.

The $50 scratch-off game launched in February and has two top prizes of $1 million a year for life and 234 prizes of $1 million.

Scratch-off games have made over $18.09 billion for Florida’s Educational Enhancement Trust Fund.