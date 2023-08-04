TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Brevard County man is $1 million richer from a lottery drawing held on Feb. 4.

According to the Florida Lottery, 69-year-old ALan Jotkoff of Melbourne claimed his Powerball prize at the Lottery’s Orlando District Office.

Jotkoff matched all five of the white ball numbers, but not the Power Ball number.

The winning Powerball Quick Pick ticket was purchased at Publix located at 1601 Promenade Boulevard in Weston. The retailer will receive a $1,000 bonus for the sale.

The next Powerball drawing is on Saturday at 10:59 p.m. with an estimated $124 million jackpot.