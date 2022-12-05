TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two lucky Ft. Myers men are each going home a millionaire after playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery.
According to the Florida Lottery, 39-year-old Wesley Sanek, and 63-year-old Michael Murray, each claimed the second-tier prize at the Lottery’s Ft. Myers District Office.
Sanek chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000. His million-dollar winning ticket was bought from the Publix located at 1981 North Tamiami Trail in Naples.
The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.
Murray also chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000. He bought his winning ticket from Bruno’s Food Store located at 15600 McGregor Boulevard in Ft. Myers.
The retailer who sold Murray his winning ticket will also receive a $2,000 bonus commission.
The $50 game features a top prize of $25 million — the largest ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game and the best odds to become an instant millionaire, according to the Florida Lottery’s website.
The odds of winning the $25 million top prize is 1-in-21,419,145.
|Prize Amount
|Odds of Winning
|Total Prizes
|Prizes Remaining
|Prizes Paid
|$25,000,000
|1-in-21,419,145
|2
|1
|1
|$1,000,000
|1-in-267,739
|160
|58
|102
|$50,000
|1-in-142,794
|300
|103
|197
|$20,000
|1-in-19,953
|2,147
|774
|1,373
|$10,000
|1-in-20,037
|2,138
|779
|1,359
The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.