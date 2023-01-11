CLEARMONT, Fla. (WFLA) — A central Florida man became the state’s newest millionaire on Wednesday when he claimed a $1 million scratch-off prize.

The Florida Lottery said Liem Le, 65, of Clermont claimed his winnings from the $5,000,000 CASHWORD Scratch-Off game at the Orlando District Office. He chose to receive the prize as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $780,000.

Le purchased the winning ticket from Circle K., located at 16431 State Road 50 in Clermont. The retailer will receive a $2,000 commission for selling the ticket.

The $20 game, $5,000,000 CASHWORD, features eight top prizes of $5 million and 24 prizes of $1 million. There is only one $5 million prize left.

The odds of snatching the top ticket are 1-in-4,027,792. The game also still has five prizes of $1 million available with a chance of 1-in-1,342,598 to win one.