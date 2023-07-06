JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Jacksonville man is $1 million richer after claiming a prize from the Florida Lottery.

On Thursday, the lottery announced that Franklin Winberry Sr., 68, won $1 million from the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game. He chose to receive his winnings as a one time, lump sum payment of $820,000.

Winberry spent $50 on the winning ticket at J and J food store, located at 632 Beach Boulevard in Jacksonville Beach. The store will receive a $2,000 commission for selling a winner.

The 500X THE CASH game offers two top prizes of $25 million. One of the two prizes is still up for grabs after the first was claimed by a man from Bonita Springs.

The odds of taking home $25 million are roughly 1-in-21.4 million, according to the Florida Lottery. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.5.