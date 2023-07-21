TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Forget the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots, a 37-year-old Fort Lauderdale man set his sights on a more realistic $5 million prize. While he didn’t score a top prize, he’s still taking home an impressive $1 million.

Thomas Chernick claimed his million-dollar prize from the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game at the Lottery’s Miami District Office. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.00.

His odds of winning were just 1-in-756,000 compared to the Mega Millions odds of 1-in-302.6 million.

Prize Amount Odds of Winning Total Prizes Prizes Remaining Prizes Paid $5,000,000 1-in-2,362,500 32 9 23 $1,000,000 1-in-756,000 100 32 68 $100,000 1-in-630,000 120 33 87 $10,000 1-in-40,000 1,890 524 1,366 $1,000 1-in-2,400 31,500 8,901 22,599 $500 1-in-1,600 47,250 12,439 34,811 (Florida Lottery)

Chernick bought his winning ticket from Publix, located at 2633 North Dixie Highway in Wilton Manors. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

The $20 game features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million. The lottery says the game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65.