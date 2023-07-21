TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Forget the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots, a 37-year-old Fort Lauderdale man set his sights on a more realistic $5 million prize. While he didn’t score a top prize, he’s still taking home an impressive $1 million.

Thomas Chernick claimed his million-dollar prize from the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game at the Lottery’s Miami District Office. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.00.

His odds of winning were just 1-in-756,000 compared to the Mega Millions odds of 1-in-302.6 million.

Prize AmountOdds of WinningTotal PrizesPrizes RemainingPrizes Paid
$5,000,0001-in-2,362,50032923
$1,000,0001-in-756,0001003268
$100,0001-in-630,0001203387
$10,0001-in-40,0001,8905241,366
$1,0001-in-2,40031,5008,90122,599
$5001-in-1,60047,25012,43934,811
(Florida Lottery)

Chernick bought his winning ticket from Publix, located at 2633 North Dixie Highway in Wilton Manors. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

The $20 game features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million. The lottery says the game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65.