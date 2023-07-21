TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Forget the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots, a 37-year-old Fort Lauderdale man set his sights on a more realistic $5 million prize. While he didn’t score a top prize, he’s still taking home an impressive $1 million.
Thomas Chernick claimed his million-dollar prize from the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game at the Lottery’s Miami District Office. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.00.
His odds of winning were just 1-in-756,000 compared to the Mega Millions odds of 1-in-302.6 million.
|Prize Amount
|Odds of Winning
|Total Prizes
|Prizes Remaining
|Prizes Paid
|$5,000,000
|1-in-2,362,500
|32
|9
|23
|$1,000,000
|1-in-756,000
|100
|32
|68
|$100,000
|1-in-630,000
|120
|33
|87
|$10,000
|1-in-40,000
|1,890
|524
|1,366
|$1,000
|1-in-2,400
|31,500
|8,901
|22,599
|$500
|1-in-1,600
|47,250
|12,439
|34,811
Chernick bought his winning ticket from Publix, located at 2633 North Dixie Highway in Wilton Manors. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.
The $20 game features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million. The lottery says the game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65.