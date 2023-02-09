TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 53-year-old Florida man claimed a $1 million prize playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery.

Darrin Thorpe, 53, of Port St. Lucie, claimed his million-dollar prize from the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. According to the lottery, the odds of winning the second-place prize were 1-in-267,739.

Thorpe bought his winning ticket from Circle K, located at 400 Southeast Port St. Lucie Boulevard in Port St. Lucie. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $50 game features a top prize of $25 million — the largest ever offered on a Florida scratch-off game.

Prize AmountOdds of WinningTotal PrizesPrizes RemainingPrizes Paid
$25,000,000.001-in-21,419,145211
$1,000,000.001-in-267,73916038122
$50,000.001-in-142,79430070230
$20,000.001-in-19,9532,1475361,611
$10,000.001-in-20,0372,1385351,603
$5,000.001-in-5,0148,5442,1146,430

The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50, the lottery said.