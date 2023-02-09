TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 53-year-old Florida man claimed a $1 million prize playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery.
Darrin Thorpe, 53, of Port St. Lucie, claimed his million-dollar prize from the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. According to the lottery, the odds of winning the second-place prize were 1-in-267,739.
Thorpe bought his winning ticket from Circle K, located at 400 Southeast Port St. Lucie Boulevard in Port St. Lucie. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.
The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.
The $50 game features a top prize of $25 million — the largest ever offered on a Florida scratch-off game.
|Prize Amount
|Odds of Winning
|Total Prizes
|Prizes Remaining
|Prizes Paid
|$25,000,000.00
|1-in-21,419,145
|2
|1
|1
|$1,000,000.00
|1-in-267,739
|160
|38
|122
|$50,000.00
|1-in-142,794
|300
|70
|230
|$20,000.00
|1-in-19,953
|2,147
|536
|1,611
|$10,000.00
|1-in-20,037
|2,138
|535
|1,603
|$5,000.00
|1-in-5,014
|8,544
|2,114
|6,430
The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50, the lottery said.