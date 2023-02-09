TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 53-year-old Florida man claimed a $1 million prize playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery.

Darrin Thorpe, 53, of Port St. Lucie, claimed his million-dollar prize from the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. According to the lottery, the odds of winning the second-place prize were 1-in-267,739.

Thorpe bought his winning ticket from Circle K, located at 400 Southeast Port St. Lucie Boulevard in Port St. Lucie. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $50 game features a top prize of $25 million — the largest ever offered on a Florida scratch-off game.

Prize Amount Odds of Winning Total Prizes Prizes Remaining Prizes Paid $25,000,000.00 1-in-21,419,145 2 1 1 $1,000,000.00 1-in-267,739 160 38 122 $50,000.00 1-in-142,794 300 70 230 $20,000.00 1-in-19,953 2,147 536 1,611 $10,000.00 1-in-20,037 2,138 535 1,603 $5,000.00 1-in-5,014 8,544 2,114 6,430

The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50, the lottery said.