TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) – A Volusia County man is the latest lottery winner to cash in a $1 million prize from the $20 Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game.

On Monday, the Florida Lottery announced that Lazaro Aviles, 56, of Deland, claimed his $1 million prize from the Lottery’s Orlando District Office. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $798,895.

Aviles bought his winning ticket from The Rite Track, located at 899 South Spring Garden Avenue in Deland. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

The $20 Monopoly Double scratch-off game features more than $493 million in cash prizes, including eight top prizes of $5 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.02.