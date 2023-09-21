TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A $1 million lottery prize is headed for the bank account of one very lucky 62-year-old from Santa Rosa Beach.

Douglas Brewer was the latest lottery winner to claim a $1 million prize from the “$1,000,000 a Year for Life Spectacular” scratch-off game at the Lottery’s Headquarters in Tallahassee.

Brewer chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000. His odds of taking home the million-dollar prize were 1-in-185,709.

Prize Amount Odds of Winning Total Prizes Prizes Remaining Prizes Paid $1MM/YR/LF (MIN 25) 1-in-21,727,995 2 2 0 $1,000,000 1-in-185,709 234 165 69 $50,000 1-in-120,711 360 252 108 $20,000 1-in-20,091 2,163 1,523 640 $10,000 1-in-20,035 2,169 1,534 635 $5,000 1-in-5,006 8,681 6,155 2,526 $1,000 1-in-999 43,498 31,459 12,039 (Florida Lottery)

Brewer bought his winning ticket from Publix, located at 2038 U.S. Highway 98 West in Santa Rosa Beach. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $50 game features two top prizes of $1 million a year for life and 234 prizes of $1 million. According to the Florida Lottery, the game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.