TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A $1 million lottery prize is headed for the bank account of one very lucky 62-year-old from Santa Rosa Beach.
Douglas Brewer was the latest lottery winner to claim a $1 million prize from the “$1,000,000 a Year for Life Spectacular” scratch-off game at the Lottery’s Headquarters in Tallahassee.
Brewer chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000. His odds of taking home the million-dollar prize were 1-in-185,709.
|Prize Amount
|Odds of Winning
|Total Prizes
|Prizes Remaining
|Prizes Paid
|$1MM/YR/LF (MIN 25)
|1-in-21,727,995
|2
|2
|0
|$1,000,000
|1-in-185,709
|234
|165
|69
|$50,000
|1-in-120,711
|360
|252
|108
|$20,000
|1-in-20,091
|2,163
|1,523
|640
|$10,000
|1-in-20,035
|2,169
|1,534
|635
|$5,000
|1-in-5,006
|8,681
|6,155
|2,526
|$1,000
|1-in-999
|43,498
|31,459
|12,039
Brewer bought his winning ticket from Publix, located at 2038 U.S. Highway 98 West in Santa Rosa Beach. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.
The $50 game features two top prizes of $1 million a year for life and 234 prizes of $1 million. According to the Florida Lottery, the game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.