TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A $1 million lottery prize is headed for the bank account of one very lucky 62-year-old from Santa Rosa Beach.

Douglas Brewer was the latest lottery winner to claim a $1 million prize from the “$1,000,000 a Year for Life Spectacular” scratch-off game at the Lottery’s Headquarters in Tallahassee.

Brewer chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000. His odds of taking home the million-dollar prize were 1-in-185,709.

Prize AmountOdds of WinningTotal PrizesPrizes RemainingPrizes Paid
$1MM/YR/LF (MIN 25)1-in-21,727,995220
$1,000,0001-in-185,70923416569
$50,0001-in-120,711360252108
$20,0001-in-20,0912,1631,523640
$10,0001-in-20,0352,1691,534635
$5,0001-in-5,0068,6816,1552,526
$1,0001-in-99943,49831,45912,039
(Florida Lottery)

Brewer bought his winning ticket from Publix, located at 2038 U.S. Highway 98 West in Santa Rosa Beach. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $50 game features two top prizes of $1 million a year for life and 234 prizes of $1 million. According to the Florida Lottery, the game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.