TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 34-year-old Florida man was the latest lucky lottery player to claim a $1,000 a week for life prize from the multi-state draw game, CASH4LIFE.

According to the Florida Lottery, Phu Nguyen, 34, of Miami Lakes, claimed his prize from the drawing held on Nov. 5, 2022.

Nguyen chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,040,000. His odds of winning the second-place prize were 1-in-7,282,016. The odds of winning the top prize of $1,000 a day for life are i-in-21,846,048.

Nguyen bought his winning CASH4LIFE Quick Pick ticket from Publix, located at 8601 Northwest 186th Street in Hialeah. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning CASH4LIFE Draw game ticket.