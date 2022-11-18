Oh, the things you could buy. (File: Getty)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Jacksonville man won $1,000 a week for life after playing a draw game, the Florida Lottery announced.

The lottery said Richard Williams, 53, claimed a $1,000 a week for life prize from the multi-state draw game, CASH4LIFE. His prize came from a drawing held on July 28.

Williams chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1 million.

The Florida Lottery said Williams purchased his winning CASH4LIFE Quick Pick ticket from Grand Central Station, located at 7695 Merrill Road in Jacksonville. The store will receive a 2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The popular game offers two lifetime prizes, with a chance to win $1,000 a day for life or $1,000 a week for life, the Florida Lottery said.

Florida is the ninth state to join the CASH4LIFE drawing.

According to the Florida Lottery, CASH4LIFE drawings are held daily at 9 p.m. from the New Jersey Lottery headquarters.